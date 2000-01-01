Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.Fifth Third Bancorp provides banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings and money market accounts and credit products. Its segments are Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.