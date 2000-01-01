Figeac Aero SA (EURONEXT:FGA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FGA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FGA

  • Market Cap€352.250m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:FGA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011665280

Company Profile

Figeac Aero SA is a manufacturer of aeronautical sub-assemblies. The company currently organizes its business into following areas: Metal Processing, Surface Treatment, and Assembly.

Latest FGA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .