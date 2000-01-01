FIH Group (LSE:FIH)

Market Info - FIH

Company Info - FIH

  • Market Cap£39.140m
  • SymbolLSE:FIH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD0CWJ91

Company Profile

FIH Group PLC is engaged in general trading in the Falkland Islands. It also operates a ferry across Portsmouth Harbour and provides international arts logistics and storage services.

