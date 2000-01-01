Company Profile

FIH Mobile Ltd is a provider of manufacturing services to the handset and wireless communications industry. The firm's services include product development and design, manufacturing and assembly, and after-sale maintenance and repairs. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and America region.FIH Mobile Ltd along with its subsidiaries provdies vertically integrated manufacturing services for handset industry. It provides various manufacturing services to its customers in connection with the production of handsets in Asia, Europe and America.