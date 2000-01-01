FIH Mobile Ltd (SEHK:2038)
- Market CapHKD12.639bn
- SymbolSEHK:2038
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINKYG3472Y1017
Company Profile
FIH Mobile Ltd along with its subsidiaries provdies vertically integrated manufacturing services for handset industry. It provides various manufacturing services to its customers in connection with the production of handsets in Asia, Europe and America.