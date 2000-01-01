FILAE SA (EURONEXT:ALFIL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALFIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALFIL

  • Market Cap€10.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALFIL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010221069

Company Profile

FILAE SA, formerly Notrefamille.com SA is an internet portal offering family related content and services through its operated websites and through third party online services.

Latest ALFIL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .