Filo Mining Corp (TSX:FIL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FIL

  • Market CapCAD172.420m
  • SymbolTSX:FIL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA31730E1016

Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is focused on its Project Constellation which contemplates the integrated development of two copper-gold deposits, the Los Helados and the Josemaria deposits.

Latest FIL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .