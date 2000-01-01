Company Profile

Filtronic PLC designs and manufactures a broad range of customized RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components and subsystems. The company's products are used in mobile wireless communication equipment, point-to-point communication systems, and adjacent defense sectors. Its customers base includes international original equipment manufacturers as well as a wide range of mobile phone network operators. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Europe, Americas, and Rest of the world.