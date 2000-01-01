Fin Resources Ltd (ASX:FIN)

APAC company
Company Info - FIN

  • Market CapAUD3.790m
  • SymbolASX:FIN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000009425

Company Profile

Fin Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of McKenzie Springs Project, South Big Bell Project, and Sentinel Project.

