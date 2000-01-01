Fin Resources Ltd (ASX:FIN)
Market Info - FIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FIN
- Market CapAUD3.790m
- SymbolASX:FIN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000009425
Company Profile
Fin Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of McKenzie Springs Project, South Big Bell Project, and Sentinel Project.