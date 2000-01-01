Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp is a Canada-based company. It is an independent investment management firm that is focused on the creation and management of enhanced yield products for retail investors. Its products consist of income financial trust, m-split corp, commerce split corp, and others. The company offers two types of shares that are preferred shares and class A shares. It receives maximum revenue in the form of appreciation of share prices.Financial 15 Split Corp is a mutual fund company. The Company invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares of 15 core large capitalization Canadian and US financial services companies.