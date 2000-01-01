Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FNGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FNGN

  • Market Cap$2.864bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FNGN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3174851002

Company Profile

Financial Engines Inc is an investment advisory firm that provides technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice & retirement help to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans.

Latest FNGN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .