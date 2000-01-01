Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FNGN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FNGN
- Market Cap$2.864bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FNGN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS3174851002
Company Profile
Financial Engines Inc is an investment advisory firm that provides technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice & retirement help to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans.