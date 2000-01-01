Company Profile

Financial Institutions Inc operates as a financial holding company, engages in the provision of a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in Western and Central New York. It operates through the following segments: The Banking segment which includes all of the company's retail and commercial banking operations; The Non-Banking segment includes the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that provides a broad range of insurance services to both personal and business clients. The Banking segment generates the majority of the revenue.Financial Institutions Inc offers full range of banking and related financial services to consumer,commercial and municipal customers through its bank and nonbank subsidiaries.