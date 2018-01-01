Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Financials Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (LSE:FINS) Share Price

FINS

Financials Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Financials Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company limited by shares for the purpose of completing a Business Combination with a company or business operating principally in the insurance or broader financial services industry.

LSE:FINS

KYG3439B1032

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest FINS News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News

FINS Regulatory News

Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New