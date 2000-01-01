Financiere Croissance Investissement (EURONEXT:MLFCI)

European company
Market Info - MLFCI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLFCI

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLFCI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010480517

Company Profile

Financiere Croissance Investissement specializes in owning the soccer club in the Istres Ouest Provence region.

