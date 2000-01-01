Company Profile

Financiere de l'Odet SA is a France-based holding company with a major interest in the Bollore Group. The Bollore Group's operations are based on four areas: Transportation and logistics, Oil logistics, Communication, and Electricity storage and solutions. Alongside these businesses, the group also manages several investments including plantations, real estate assets, and a portfolio of equity investments. It has operations in France, other parts of Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the United States.