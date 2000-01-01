Company Profile

Financiere de Tubize SA is a holding company that owns a stake in UCB, a biopharmaceutical company. UCB is a global biotechnology company that develops treatments for conditions related to neurology and immunology. UCB generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States, followed by Europe and other international markets. Most of its sales revenue is derived from its neurology products, followed by its immunology products. The company's strategy focuses on leveraging scientific advances and skills in areas such as genetics, biomarkers, and human biology.Financiere de Tubize SA is a mono holding company. It holds and manages participating interest in the firm UCB consisting UCB shares. The company is the reference shareholder of the company UCB.