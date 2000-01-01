Finaxo Environnement (EURONEXT:MLFXO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLFXO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLFXO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLFXO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINFR0010487272
Company Profile
Finaxo Environnement specializes in designing and fabricating equipment for water treatment and potabilization. Its activity is organized around : lamellar decantation systems, water potabilization equipment, biogas and treatment units.