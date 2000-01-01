Company Profile

Finbar Group Ltd develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. It operates through the following segments: Residential apartment development, Commercial office/Retail development, Rental of property, and Corporate. Majority of the group's revenue is generated through Residential apartment development segment in Western Australia.Finbar Group Ltd is an Australia-based property development company. It develops medium to high-density residential apartments and commercial property within the state of Western Australia. It is also engaged in renting properties in Western Australia.