Fincantieri SpA constructs cruise ships, ferries, naval vessels, and other ships. It has three segments: shipbuilding; offshore; and equipment, systems, and services). The company's high-technology equipment and systems for ships provide stabilization, directional control, and power generation. Moreover, product lifecycle management and training generates aftermarket sales. The offshore segment builds drill ships and drilling rigs with capabilities to operate in water. The company operates in various countries spreading across four continents (Europe, North America, South America, and Asia). It is not dependent on any specific country, as Italy generates the most sales, at around 15% of total revenue.Fincantieri SpA is a shipbuilding company. It is engaged in cruise ship construction and constructing naval vessels to cruise ferries, from mega-yachts to special high value-added vessels, ship repairs, conversions and offshore vessels.