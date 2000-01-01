Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company. It is leveraging Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. It is developing novel therapeutics to deliver missing microbes and their clinically relevant biochemical functions to correct dysbiosis and the diseases that emerge from it. The lead product candidate is CP101 which delivers a complete microbiome and is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.