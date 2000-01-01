Finders Resources Ltd (ASX:FND)

APAC company
Market Info - FND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FND

  • Market CapAUD173.530m
  • SymbolASX:FND
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FND9

Company Profile

Finders Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration firm in Australia. It functions through its copper and gold mining projects in Indonesia.

