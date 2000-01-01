Findev Inc (TSX:FDI)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD11.460m
  • SymbolTSX:FDI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • ISINCA31773A1075

Company Profile

Findev Inc is a real estate financing company that lends money to real estate projects that are identified as uniquely positioned to generate above-average returns in a two to three-year timeframe.

