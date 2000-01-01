Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA is the direct, multichannel bank of the UniCredit Group. The bank's business model integrates direct banking and financial advice, with operations split into three segments, including banking, brokerage, and investing. Unlike most banks, FinecoBank's net revenue is split nearly evenly between net interest and net fee and commission income, given its strategic emphasis on private banking. The majority of its balance sheet assets are exposed to central Italy, with some notable exposure to the rest of Italy and other European countries. The bank has some sovereign debt exposure, mostly to in Italian and Spanish debt securities.FinecoBank SpA provides financial services. The company offers current account, payment services and issue of debit and credit card and investment services. Its business segments are banking, brokerage and investing.