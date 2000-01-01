FinecoBank SpA (MTA:FBK)

European company
Market Info - FBK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FBK

  • Market Cap€6.683bn
  • SymbolMTA:FBK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0000072170

Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA provides financial services. The company offers current account, payment services and issue of debit and credit card and investment services. Its business segments are banking, brokerage and investing.

