FINEOS Corp Holdings Chess Depository Interest (ASX:FCL)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FCL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:FCL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000054322

Company Profile

FINEOS Corp Holdings PLC is an Irish Company engaged in providing software solutions that include management and administration of policies and claims to the life, accident & health insurance industry. The company's platform Fineos AdminSuite comprise of FINEOS Absence, FINEOS Billing, FINEOS Claims, FINEOS Payments and FINEOS Provider among other solutions.

Latest FCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .