Finet Group Ltd (SEHK:8317)
- Market CapHKD299.940m
- SymbolSEHK:8317
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG3445E1333
Finet Group Ltd is engaged in the development, production and provision of financial information service and technology solutions to corporate and retail clients. It also provides online securities and futures trading, and money lending services.