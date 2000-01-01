Fingerprint Cards AB B (OMX:FING B)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FING B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FING B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:FING B
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0008374250

Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB is a Sweden-based company that is principally engaged in offering a broad range of biometric solutions. The company's products include fingerprint touch sensors, fingerprint swipe sensors, fingerprint area sensors, biometric module, development kits, solutions, and others. The company targets the smartphone/tablet market and vertical markets where it can integrate its products; smartcards, the automotive industry, and the Internet of Things are prioritized markets. The company has a patent portfolio with global protection. The company markets and sells its products worldwide.Fingerprint Cards AB is a Sweden-based company that offers a broad range of biometric solutions. Its products include fingerprint touch sensors, fingerprint swipe sensors, fingerprint area sensors, biometric module, development kits, solutions and others.

Latest FING B news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .