Finlay Minerals Ltd (TSX:FYL)

North American company
Market Info - FYL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FYL

  • Market CapCAD10.260m
  • SymbolTSX:FYL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3178891030

Company Profile

Finlay Minerals Ltd is a Vancouver-based mining company which is engaged in the exploration and development of high-value base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The company is focused on the exploration of gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets in northern British Columbia, Canada. The exploration properties of the company include Silver Hope Property, Atty Property, and Pil Gold Property.

