Company Profile

Finlay Minerals Ltd is a Vancouver-based mining company which is engaged in the exploration and development of high-value base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The company is focused on the exploration of gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets in northern British Columbia, Canada. The exploration properties of the company include Silver Hope Property, Atty Property, and Pil Gold Property.