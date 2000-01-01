Finlogic SpA (MTA:FNL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FNL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FNL

  • Market Cap€41.440m
  • SymbolMTA:FNL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005256323

Company Profile

Finlogic SpA is engaged in the design and manufacture of products for the foodstuffs, logistics, pharmaceutical, healthcare and cosmetics sectors. It offers labelling production for all production businesses.

Latest FNL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .