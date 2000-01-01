Finning International Inc (TSE:FTT)
Company Info - FTT
- Market CapCAD2.466bn
- SymbolTSE:FTT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINCA3180714048
Company Profile
Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery. The company operates in Canada, South America, UK and Ireland, and others.Finning International Inc is engaged in the sale of equipment, power & energy systems, rental of equipment & providing product support including sales of parts & servicing of equipment in three continents including Canada, South America and UK & Ireland.