Finsbury Food Group (LSE:FIF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FIF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FIF
- Market Cap£80.190m
- SymbolLSE:FIF
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINGB0009186429
Company Profile
Finsbury Food Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based bakery manufacturer. The company is engaged in producing a range of cakes, bread and bakery snack products for retailers and the foodservice channel. Its segments include UK bakery and Overseas. Most of its revenue is generated from its UK bakery segment. Geographically the company operates in the United Kingdom; Europe; and Rest of the world and it earns most of its revenue from United Kingdom segment. Finsbury Food offers products like rolls, artisan bread, hot cross buns, muffins and morning pastries for both the retail and foodservice sectors.Finsbury Food Group PLC is a specialty bakery manufacturer. The company also produces and supplies fresh and frozen bakery products to grocery retailers and foodservice customers.