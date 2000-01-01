Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based bakery manufacturer. The company is engaged in producing a range of cakes, bread and bakery snack products for retailers and the foodservice channel. Its segments include UK bakery and Overseas. Most of its revenue is generated from its UK bakery segment. Geographically the company operates in the United Kingdom; Europe; and Rest of the world and it earns most of its revenue from United Kingdom segment. Finsbury Food offers products like rolls, artisan bread, hot cross buns, muffins and morning pastries for both the retail and foodservice sectors.Finsbury Food Group PLC is a specialty bakery manufacturer. The company also produces and supplies fresh and frozen bakery products to grocery retailers and foodservice customers.