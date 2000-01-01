FinTech Chain Ltd CDR (ASX:FTC)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FTC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FTC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINAU0000008815
Company Profile
FinTech Chain Ltd is a provider of Integrated Payment Acquiring infrastructure for banks and Industry Application Solutions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC. It serves banking, catering, department store, community, tourism, and retail industries. Its product portfolio includes Prepaid Card, Integrated Payment System, POS P, BIN Based Promotion Tool, Transaction E-Authentication, Digital Community Service, T-Linx Cloud Service, T-PAD, TL-008/009, and others. The company earns revenue from the provision of system development services; provision of information technology services; provision of point-of-sale machines services and sale of point-of-sale machines.FinTech Chain Ltd, formerly TTG Fintech Ltd is engaged in system development services and information technology services, the sale of point-of-sale machines and licensing.