Company Profile

FinTech Chain Ltd is a provider of Integrated Payment Acquiring infrastructure for banks and Industry Application Solutions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC. It serves banking, catering, department store, community, tourism, and retail industries. Its product portfolio includes Prepaid Card, Integrated Payment System, POS P, BIN Based Promotion Tool, Transaction E-Authentication, Digital Community Service, T-Linx Cloud Service, T-PAD, TL-008/009, and others. The company earns revenue from the provision of system development services; provision of information technology services; provision of point-of-sale machines services and sale of point-of-sale machines.FinTech Chain Ltd, formerly TTG Fintech Ltd is engaged in system development services and information technology services, the sale of point-of-sale machines and licensing.