FinTech Group AG (XETRA:FTK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FTK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FTK
- Market Cap€442.180m
- SymbolXETRA:FTK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINDE000FTG1111
Company Profile
FinTech Group AG is a financial technology and services company. The company through its subsidiary also provides banking services. Its segments are Securities trading & financial services and Transaction processing & white-label banking services.