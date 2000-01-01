Fintel Energia Group SpA (MTA:FTL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FTL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FTL
- Market Cap€51.740m
- SymbolMTA:FTL
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINIT0004583941
Company Profile
Fintel Energia Group S.p.A is an integrated energy value chain in a vertical system operator, active in the market for the sale of electricity and natural gas evelopment and exploitation of plants for production of energy from renewable sources.