Company Profile

Fintel PLC is engaged in leading UK retail financial services in the provision of financial data and expert intelligence embedded in digital technologies. It empowers product providers, intermediaries, and end consumers, giving them the tools, expertise, and knowledge they need to make better-informed decisions.SimplyBiz Group (The) PLC is an independent provider of compliance and business services to financial advisers and financial institutions in the UK. Its business segments are The Intermediary Services, and The Distribution Channels.