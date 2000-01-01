Company Profile

FinVolution Group is a provider of online consumer finance in China. It offers various loan products, making financial services available to borrowers anytime, anywhere; designs a loan transaction process, and offers Tailored risk-based pricing. It offers short-term loans to borrowers to meet immediate credit needs while allowing them to gradually establish their credit history through activities on the company's platform. The company provides investors with an opportunity to invest in an emerging asset class-consumer loans through a variety of investment options. It generates revenues from fees charged to borrowers.PPDAI Group Inc operates as an online consumer finance marketplace in China. It offers short-term loans to its borrowers to meet their immediate credit needs.