Fire Rock Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1909)
Market Info - 1909
Company Info - 1909
- Market CapHKD1.472bn
- SymbolSEHK:1909
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINKYG3524S1021
Company Profile
Fire Rock Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development of browser and mobile games. It is also involved in game design, programming and graphics and licensing game products to other game operators. The company offers games in different language versions.