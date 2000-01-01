Fire Rock Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1909)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1909

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1909

  • Market CapHKD1.472bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1909
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3524S1021

Company Profile

Fire Rock Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development of browser and mobile games. It is also involved in game design, programming and graphics and licensing game products to other game operators. The company offers games in different language versions.

Latest 1909 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .