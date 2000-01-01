Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC is a UK based company, which is focused on providing market foremost smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and other home safety products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence throughout Continental Europe. It generates revenue from an operation such as International, Trade, Retail, Fire and Rescue Services, Utilities and Pace Sensors. The company offers the products under various brands which include FireAngel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro, FireAngel Connect and Pace Sensors.