FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FEYE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FEYE
- Market Cap$3.563bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FEYE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS31816Q1013
Company Profile
FireEye Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks that evade legacy signature-based security products. Its solutions include traditional and next-generation firewalls, IPS, anti-virus, and gateways.