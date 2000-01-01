Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FFX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FFX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FFX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000049918
Company Profile
Firefinch Ltd formerly known as Mali Lithium Ltd is an Australia based mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in Massigui Gold Project located in the Southern Mali and Dankassa Gold Project situated on the East bank of the Niger River in Southern Mali.Birimian Ltd is a multi-commodity mineral exploration company. It has interests in lithium and gold projects in West Africa. Its projects include: Massigui Gold Project, Dankassa Gold Project, and Basawa Gold Project.