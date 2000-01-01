Company Profile

Firefinch Ltd formerly known as Mali Lithium Ltd is an Australia based mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in Massigui Gold Project located in the Southern Mali and Dankassa Gold Project situated on the East bank of the Niger River in Southern Mali.Birimian Ltd is a multi-commodity mineral exploration company. It has interests in lithium and gold projects in West Africa. Its projects include: Massigui Gold Project, Dankassa Gold Project, and Basawa Gold Project.