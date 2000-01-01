Firefly Resources Ltd (ASX:FFR)

APAC company
Market Info - FFR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FFR

  • Market CapAUD4.240m
  • SymbolASX:FFR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000069783

Company Profile

Marindi Metals Ltd, formerly Brumby Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company for manganese and base metals exploration. Its projects are located in the province of Western Australia and Northern territory.

Latest FFR news

