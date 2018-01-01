Firering Strategic Minerals Ordinary Share (LSE:FRG) Share Price

Company Profile

Firering Strategic Minerals PLC focuses on developing assets towards the ethical production of critical metals. The company's portfolio of assets is in Cote d'Ivoire. Lithium-Coltan Project covers an area of 135km2 and is in Northern Côte d'Ivoire. It holds an exploration licence for lithium which has been amended to include, inter alia, niobium-tantalum following the results of the exploration study and as part of the application for exploitation permits.