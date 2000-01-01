Firestone Diamonds (LSE:FDI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FDI
- Market Cap£5.000m
- SymbolLSE:FDI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BKX59Y86
Company Profile
Firestone Diamonds PLC is a UK-based diamond company that is primarily involved in diamond mining, exploration, and development in southern Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Liqhobong Diamond Mine in Lesotho.