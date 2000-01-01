Company Profile

Firestone Ventures Inc is a junior exploration mining company based in Canada. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests with a focus on precious and other minerals. The company holds an interest in Quetzal Project, Torlon Hill properties, and La Luna properties.