Firestone Ventures Inc (TSX:FV.H)

North American company
Market Info - FV.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FV.H

  • Market CapCAD8.860m
  • SymbolTSX:FV.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3183182011

Company Profile

Firestone Ventures Inc is a junior exploration mining company based in Canada. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests with a focus on precious and other minerals. The company holds an interest in Quetzal Project, Torlon Hill properties, and La Luna properties.Firestone Ventures Inc is a junior exploration mining company based in Canada. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties.

Latest FV.H news

