Firetail Resources Ltd (ASX:FTL) Share Price

FTL
Firetail Resources Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Firetail Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of copper/gold and lithium assets in Western Australia and Queensland. The company holds interests in the Paterson Copper-Gold Project, Yalgoo Gold Project, and Dalgaranga Gold Project.
ASX:FTL
AU0000212292
-
