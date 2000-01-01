Fireweed Zinc Ltd (TSX:FWZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FWZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FWZ
- Market CapCAD24.190m
- SymbolTSX:FWZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA31832Q1019
Company Profile
Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets. Currently the company has one project, the Macmillan Pass Project.