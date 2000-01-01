Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp (TSX:FCA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FCA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FCA
- Market CapCAD49.730m
- SymbolTSX:FCA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINCA3183222031
Company Profile
Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp is engaged in capital partnership investing in U.S. income-producing real estate and mortgage debt investments.