Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (TSX:FCA.UN)
- Market CapCAD65.750m
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- ISINCA3183222031
Company Profile
Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp is engaged in capital partnership investing in U.S. income-producing real estate and mortgage debt investments.