First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FA
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Business Services
- Currency
- ISINUS31846B1089
Company Profile
The company is a risk mitigation and business solutions provider. It operates in six primary business segments: Lender Services, Data Services, Dealer Services, Employer Services, Multifamily Services and Investigative & Litigation Support Services.The company is a risk mitigation and business solutions provider. It operates in six primary business segments: Lender Services, Data Services, Dealer Services, Employer Services, Multifamily Services and Investigative & Litigation Support Services.