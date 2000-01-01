Company Profile

First American Financial is a financial services business providing insurance through two segments: title insurance and related services and specialty insurance. Title insurance and related services includes real estate insurance, property closing services, third-party handling of real estate funds (escrow), risk mitigation, real estate data products, and related real estate transaction services. The title insurance sector serves residential and commercial deals. Specialty insurance includes property insurance policies, casualty insurance policies, and home warranties. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from the title insurance and related services segment in the United States.